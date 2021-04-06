Status (SNT) Price Up 58.3% Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 58.3% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $756.26 million and $296.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00659932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00078892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.