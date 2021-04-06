Stealth Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $34,295.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001324 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019845 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,134,585 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

