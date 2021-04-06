Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Cap Reaches $61.30 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $61.30 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $9.14 or 0.00015645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,440.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.64 or 0.01125310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.09 or 0.00455323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00051512 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002627 BTC.

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,703,942 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

