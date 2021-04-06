Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $421.59 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $421.59 million and approximately $45.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,272.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.22 or 0.01145004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.15 or 0.00453309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052886 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 386,906,930 coins and its circulating supply is 369,932,836 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

