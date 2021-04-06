SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Capitalization Reaches $77,127.21

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $77,127.21 and $550.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.63 or 0.00838544 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.