Stellar (XLM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.82 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Stellar has a market cap of $12.04 billion and $4.82 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded 30% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00074586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.32 or 0.00287342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028754 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00107235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.00758707 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,397 coins and its circulating supply is 22,785,681,258 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

