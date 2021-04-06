Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 171,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,919,623 shares.The stock last traded at $23.32 and had previously closed at $23.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,872,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

