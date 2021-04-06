stETH (Lido) Hits Market Capitalization of $406.45 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $406.45 million and approximately $202,896.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $2,103.14 or 0.03629604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00274467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00114484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.59 or 0.00772456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,863.05 or 0.99860040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 193,258 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

