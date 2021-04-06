Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 16,621 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Nautilus worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,208,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nautilus by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,186,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Nautilus by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 139,085 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

NLS stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $489.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

