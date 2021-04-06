Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 19,041 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,419 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

