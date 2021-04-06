Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 27,629 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.77% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECF stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

