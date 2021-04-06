Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Shares of NGMS opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

