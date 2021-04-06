Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.
Shares of NGMS opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.64.
NGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
