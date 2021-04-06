Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 79,867 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Rambus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 113,323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

