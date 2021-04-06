Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $7,239,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $4,054,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 879,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 235,746 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

