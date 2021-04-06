Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 440.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

