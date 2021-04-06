Stifel Financial Corp Buys 13,234 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 28.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.