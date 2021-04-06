Stifel Financial Corp Buys 7,334 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.