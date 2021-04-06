Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.74. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

