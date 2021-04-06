Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $4,284,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $520,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907.

Shares of SUMO opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

