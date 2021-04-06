Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 42,109 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Telos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

In other Telos news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,375,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,946,628 shares of company stock valued at $97,238,724 in the last three months.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

