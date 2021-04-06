Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ventas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

Ventas stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

