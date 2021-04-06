Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.38 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

