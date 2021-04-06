Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $4,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In related news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.