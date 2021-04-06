Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.41 Million Stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RA stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 11.51%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

