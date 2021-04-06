Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.42 Million Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of PGT Innovations worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.