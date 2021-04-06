Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.46 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 128.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 997,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 306,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 96,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

