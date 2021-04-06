Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.54 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $214.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.35 and its 200 day moving average is $213.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $130.59 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $247.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.