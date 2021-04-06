Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.58 Million Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Tronox worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after buying an additional 298,830 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tronox by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 290,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Tronox stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

