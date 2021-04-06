Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.