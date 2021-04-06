Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 15,660 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $7,784,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 184,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDC stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.