Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,212 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $19,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.86.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $147.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.