Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 36,478 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,630,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0581 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

