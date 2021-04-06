Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 21,785 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,721,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, White Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $739,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,748,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,318 shares of company stock valued at $16,734,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

