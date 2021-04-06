Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

