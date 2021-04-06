Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII opened at $137.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 417.03 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $140.93.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.