Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

