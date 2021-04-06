Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 207.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LB. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

