Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,181 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACIW. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

