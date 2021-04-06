Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 266,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Maverix Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,254,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,154,000 after buying an additional 681,415 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 167.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 570,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.00 million, a PE ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

