Stipend Price Reaches $0.0264 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $304,027.77 and $52.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,296.89 or 0.99579377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00038741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.96 or 0.00469672 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.07 or 0.00842230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.37 or 0.00325171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00097009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004124 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

