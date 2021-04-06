Stipend (SPD) Price Up 50.2% This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $432,464.54 and approximately $77.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,819.11 or 0.99522161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00037206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.42 or 0.00484405 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.45 or 0.00832153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.00323880 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00100935 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

