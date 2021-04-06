Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading 8.6% Higher

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.38. 19,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,127,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $3,316,318.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

