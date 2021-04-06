Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 6th (AAL, ALRM, ALXO, CPNG, CTOS, ENPH, GNOG, HAYW, JOAN, NUVB)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 6th:

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM). They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of. UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). Tudor Pickering issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

