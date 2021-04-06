Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (1COV, AAV, APEI, AVY, BMY, BSX, CP, ENB, ETN, GOOGL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 6th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $200.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s earnings estimates for the first quarter and current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It expects earnings per share between $7.65 and $8.05 for the current year. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 11%. Avery Dennison’s Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Retail Branding and Information Solutions business continues to be hurt by decline in demand owing to retail store and apparel manufacturing closures. The company expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $70 million during 2021. Its strong liquidity position will also drive growth. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bristol-Myers maintains momentum as multiple myeloma (MM) drug, Revlimid, and blood thinner drug, Eliquis, continue to deliver stellar performance on sustained demand. Eliquis is the leading oral anti-coagulant drug and the company continues to witness growth in both Eliquis brand and the market. Another MM drug, Pomalyst, has also boosted the top line on strong demand. The label expansion of Opdivo in lucrative indications of lung cancer should propel sales. Approval of new drugs like Inrebic, Reblozyl, Zeposia and Onureg further adds a new stream of revenues and diversifies the portfolio. The recent acquisitions are positive as well. However, the top line will be adversely impacted once Revlimid loses patent protection. The slowdown in Opdivo sales amid stiff competition is also a concern. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific registered lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on a disappointing revenue performance. Not only did earnings and revenues decline year over year but the company also registered strong sequential decline in overall financial performance. Barring MedSurg, organic revenues at each of its core business segments and geographies were down in the reported quarter but the magnitude of this decline was lower than the third-quarter results. The WATCHMAN FLX conversion and LOTUS Edge Recall hurt business significantly. The first-quarter and the full-year 2021 guidance also look dull. Overall, in the past six months, Boston Scientific underperformed its industry. However, Boston Scientific’s MedSurg arm is recovering faster than other core segments. Preventice Solutions purchase is expected to prove strategic.”

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$587.00 price target on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eaton is benefiting from cost-saving initiatives and widespread operations. Its ongoing research and development (R&D) investments to develop technically advanced products is providing easy power management solution to its customers. Spin-off of less profitable businesses and accretive acquisitions will boost its operations. Eaton’s restructuring actions are in sync with long-term growth objectives. Strong cash flow generation is supporting Eaton’s shareholder-friendly moves. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to negative currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which might impact operations. Choppy end-market conditions and COVID-19-induced weakness have compelled it to forecast decremental margins for 2020.”

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2,330.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $804.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expansion in operating margin is a positive. Further, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenging environment, the company’s core businesses exhibited stability, thereby reflecting healthy operational health. The company’s Extended Use Program was utilized across numerous da Vinci surgeries during the fourth quarter. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year's time. Intuitive Surgical ended the fourth quarter on a solid note. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its Systems segment in the quarter under review. It also saw contraction in gross margin in the fourth quarter. Intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $97.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integer Holdings' solid guidance for 2021 looks promising. Further, higher demand for ventilator and patient monitoring components fuel optimism. Also, expansion in both gross and operating margins is a positive. The company was successful in reducing its net total debt by $123 million in fourth-quarter 2020. Integer Holdings exited the fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.Year-to-date shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, declines across Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical, Cardio & Vascular and Cardiac & Neuromodulation sub-segments were witnessed in the quarter under review. Cut-throat competition in niche markets and economic volatility due to COVID-19 remain concerns.”

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold for the first quarter of 2021 have been decreasing over the past month. The company faces operational headwinds at the Holt Mine Complex that is likely to exert pressure on margins in 2021. The company’s operations at the Taylor Mine and Holt Mine were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to continue suspension of operations in the mine is likely to impact its production levels in 2021. Rising cost of production is another matter of concern. The rise in operations cost partly reflects lower sales and higher operating cash costs. The coronavirus pandemic may also hurt gold demand in the short term. An expected slowdown in demand may also have an impact on the company’s production and sales. The company has also underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Knight-Swift's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. During 2020, the company returned $54.2 million to its shareholders in the form of dividends and $179.6 million through share buybacks. Its free cash flow generation supports shareholder friendly activities. The company's efforts to control costs are encouraging too. Evidently, adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) improved to 85.3% in 2020 from 88.4% in 2019. The improvement was mainly due to lower costs. Evidently, total operating expenses declined 6.9% year over year in 2020. However, freight weakness (when compared with the 2019 levels) is a concern. Moreover, the company expects inflationary pressure on driver wages, recruiting and hiring expenses to remain in 2021, which might hurt its results.”

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$180.00 price target on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $218.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is seeing weakness in commercial and protective & marine businesses. Demand remains subdued in oil and gas, which is protective and marine’s largest single-end market. The resumption of commercial construction projects also remains sluggish. The commercial end market is also expected to remain soft over the near term. Demand for architectural paint also remains somewhat weak in non-domestic regions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sherwin-Williams is seeing softness in Europe and Asia in its Consumer Brands Group unit. The company also faces headwinds from input cost inflation. Higher raw material costs are expected to weigh on its margins in 2021. Sizable acquisition-related charges may also affect its earnings.”

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.25 target price on the stock.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a reduce rating.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

