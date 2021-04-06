Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (ALGN, BUD, CHKP, CSL, EMR, FEYE, H, IDXX, LGND, LNC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 6th:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $575.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Align Technology saw higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners in the fourth quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic-led challenges. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism on the stock. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Continued adoption of the company’s digital platform has also been looking impressive. The roll out of the Consumer and Patient app instills confidence on the stock. Align Technology’s results in the fourth quarter were better-than-expected. The company has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Notably, fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates on year over year revenue decline and higher costs. It continued to witness soft margins trend driven by higher cost of sales, SG&A expense and other costs. Further, it expects EBITDA margin for 2021 to remain pressured due to adverse channel and packaging mix along with currency and commodity headwinds. However, the company has been witnessing improving volume trends, which has been aiding organic top line. Further, strength in the premiumization trend, coupled with its strong fundamental and continued resilience in the global beer category helped it to deliver better-than-expected revenues in the fourth quarter. Also, investment in B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing have been boosting growth.”

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $121.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, rising demand for network security gateways to support higher capacities have been aiding the adoption of its remote access VPN solutions. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial are positives. Nonetheless, Check Point’s increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Moreover, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition.”

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Also, strength in the medical business and the company’s initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are expected to boost its competency. It remains committed toward increasing wealth of its shareholders through share repurchase programs and dividends. However, in the past year, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern for the company. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations. In addition, high debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Emerson is poised to benefit from strength across its medical, life science, food and beverage, and residential end markets. Also, the company’s robust backlog level is likely to support its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, it is likely to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. In addition, it is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. Notably, the company intends to repurchase $0.5-$1 billion of shares in fiscal 2021. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, going forward, the company expects the overall demand environment to remain challenging, and anticipates witnessing weakness in a few automation end markets. Further, high debt levels can increase Emerson’s financial obligations. Foreign-exchange headwinds might affect its performance.”

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FireEye’s fourth-quarter results hurt from a fall in appliance-hardware sales, which remained an overhang on deferred revenues. Higher mix of revenues from services led to contraction in gross margin. It expects the pandemic to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Additionally, the Red Team and SolarWinds data breaches can impact FireEye's business in the near-term as customers may become hesitant in buying its solutions. Nonetheless, it benefited from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced remote working trend. Strong demand for Threat Analytics Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services bodes well for future growth. Further, lower operating expenses helped expand operating margin. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. This along with related travel restrictions and other containment efforts have negatively impacted the company. Owing to the uncertainty stemming from the crisis, the company has not only discontinued share repurchase activity but also suspended dividends. Moreover, with travel restrictions and quarantines in place, the company has been witnessing dismal RevPAR. Although the company is witnessing sequential improvement in RevPAR, it is still below the pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, earning estimates for 2021 have remained stable over the past 30 days. As the economy is opening up, signs of improvement can be noticed in China. The company has enough liquidity to survive the pandemic.”

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $519.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEXX’s solid organic-revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 is impressive. Strong sales at the CAG and LPD arms drove the top line. Sustained strong global trends in pet healthcare supported sturdy gains in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues. Robust performance in major geographies and margin expansions are also encouraging. IDEXX’s OPTI Medical Systems’ COVID-19 human PCR testing also drove the top line. IDEXX’s strong outlook for 2021 instills investors’ confidence. IDEXX’s fourth quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, IDEXX’s shares have outperformed its industry. Yet, the pandemic-led constraint on new CAG instrument placement levels and a weak capital structure are worrying. Other issues like foreign exchange fluctuations and impact of third-party distribution persist.”

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $162.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ligand reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. It derives a substantial portion of its revenues from royalties associated with the sales of Kyprolis, which is facing increasing competition. Absence of new deals or increase in inactive licensing deals related to Ligand’s technology platforms will impact future revenues. However, Ligand’s Captisol Formulation technology resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The company is looking to expand its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Its OmniAb platform, added with OMT acquisition, is encouraging with several partnered drugs in pivotal development stage.”

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lincoln National have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive growth. Changes made to emphasize on sale of products without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bodes well. However, Lincoln National suffers from high leverage also its interest paying ability has gone down since 2014, which is another concern. A low interest rate environment is expected to negatively impact the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment coupled with disruptions from COVID-19 faced by the company.”

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,245.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel have outperformed the industry year to date. The insurer strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. It is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. Markel boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively via share repurchases. However, high costs continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level with lower times interest earned concern.”

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $151.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Match Group is well-poised to benefit from increasing activity and engagement seen across its apps like Tinder, Hinge, Meetic, Pairs and OkCupid since the COVID-19 outbreak, especially across western markets. The company is also seeing rebound in propensity to pay, driven by robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis. Nonetheless, Match Group’s dependence on Tinder to drive its top line is a major concern. Moreover, Tinder is labelled as a sexting/hook up app and could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world. This may not bode well for the company’s top line. Further, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intensifying competition from other dating apps including the likes of Facebook Dating are persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $225.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong rebound in demand across all end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive, industrial & IoT, communications, as well as mobile. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been gaining momentum. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and a gradual economic recovery remain positives. Additionally, strength in infrastructure is a positive. The rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. However, the coronavirus pandemic and softness in the automotive market remain concerns. In addition, weaker handset unit sales and channel inventory overbuild remains concerns. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride have outpaced the industry in the six months. The company is benefiting from strength in European operations. This was reflected in its fourth-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. The upside can be attributed to product portfolio strategy, operational endeavors and Key Customer strategy that helped mitigate the impact of tough market conditions. Undeniably, healthy performance in the Mexican operations also drove the results. However, the company is seeing lower sales from U.S. operations for a while. Notably, net sales in the U.S. operations fell 1.5% in the quarter. Also, higher cost of sales and pandemic-induced expenses were a drag. Markedly, earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus mark in the quarter. The company also remains exposed to the unfavorable currency rates.”

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Opportunistic acquisitions over the past year have strengthened Schwab’s position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings in the upcoming quarters. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to higher client assets and rise in brokerage accounts, which in turn is improving the company's market share. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of any increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Also, persistently increasing costs will hurt profitability to some extent.”

