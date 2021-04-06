Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (ALK, BBQ, BPTH, DAL, GNWSF, JBLU, LEAF, LUV, NEX, NNBR)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 6th:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) was downgraded by analysts at Clarus Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.