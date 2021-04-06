Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (ALK, BBQ, BPTH, DAL, GNWSF, JBLU, LEAF, LUV, NEX, NNBR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 6th:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) was downgraded by analysts at Clarus Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

