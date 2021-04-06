Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 880 call options on the company. This is an increase of 846% compared to the average volume of 93 call options.

NYSE:L opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.