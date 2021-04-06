Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Air Lease Put Options (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,098 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,517% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

Shares of AL opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $257,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $55,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

