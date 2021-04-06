Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,430 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,907,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.