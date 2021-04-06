Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,362 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $214,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.48.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

